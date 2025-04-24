A young Argentinian man speaks neither German nor Romansh. And yet he was able to save around 12,000 francs in Samnaun in a very short space of time. He explains on TikTok how he did it.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The village of Samnaun GR is duty-free due to its geographical location on the Austrian border.

Those who live there benefit from a Swiss wage and low costs for food and luxury products.

An Argentinian tells his fellow countrymen how he was able to save up a lot of money so quickly. Show more

The fact that you can earn well in Switzerland is hardly surprising to anyone in this country. But abroad, this topic always causes a stir. The Argentinian news portal "Infobae" is currently reporting on Ale Lupidi, a young Argentinian who was able to put aside the equivalent of around 12,000 francs within five months in Samnaun in the canton of Graubünden.

On his TikTok channel, Lupidi explains that he has been living in Samnaun for around a year and a half - and has saved a considerable sum since then. How has he managed to do this? He benefits from a Swiss salary, combined with a low cost of living and tax advantages.

He says confidently: "You don't have to speak German in this village. If you can, that's a plus, of course." Samnaun is so small and remote that even people with a knowledge of English can easily find a job.

Samnaun GR has been duty-free for over 100 years

Another advantage: you can quickly reach Austria from Samnaun - food is much cheaper there. "You can buy everything you need in Austria for half the price - and earn the same as in Switzerland," he says.

You can also save money in the village itself: Samnaun has been part of the Swiss customs exclusion zone for over 100 years, as it can only be reached via Austrian territory. On its website, the village proudly advertises the title "probably the highest shopping mile in Europe".

Lupidi explains to his fellow countrymen: "Here you don't pay tax on perfume, alcohol, cigarettes ... everything costs about the same as in Spain - or even less."

In the village of around 800 souls, people are unimpressed by the viral video. When asked by blue News, mayor Daniel Högger said he had never heard of the influencer and his video. "It's not quite as simple as he describes," says Högger, but clarifies: "It is clear, however, that the duty-free status also brings many advantages for the municipality."