A homicide has occurred in Dietikon. Bild: BRK

A man was fatally injured in a violent argument in an apartment in Dietikon on Sunday night, according to the Zurich cantonal police. A 30-year-old suspect was arrested.

Philipp Dahm

At around 1 a.m., the Zurich Protection & Rescue Operations Center received a report that an injured, lifeless person had been found in an apartment in Dietikon, according to a statement from the cantonal police.

An emergency doctor who was immediately called out was only able to determine that the 44-year-old had died, whereupon the police were called. The investigation at the scene revealed that the Swiss man "most likely died violently". There is said to have been an argument with a 30-year-old Swiss man beforehand.

"They knew each other well. He was often in his apartment. But I don't know exactly what they were doing there," a neighbor told Blick.

Another neighbor explains that two men had argued in the stairwell, reports "20 Minuten". They left the house, and shortly afterwards the later victim also left. A short time later, they all returned and there was another argument.

According to the cantonal police, it was the 30-year-old suspected perpetrator who called an ambulance. The man was arrested. The public prosecutor's office for violent crimes is investigating.