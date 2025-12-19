The Winterthur city police have arrested six people in connection with a dispute. (symbolic picture) Keystone

On Tuesday, there was a physical altercation in Winterthur in which three people were injured. The police arrested six people.

Dominik Müller

On Tuesday evening, Winterthur city police received a report that a person was lying on the ground with a head injury in the Sennhof outdoor police station. The patrols deployed to the scene then encountered several people involved, according to a statement.

Initial investigations revealed that there had previously been an argument between several people during which pepper spray had been used. Three people suffered minor injuries as a result.

The three injured men from Syria, aged 48, 18 and 17, were taken to hospital by the emergency services with minor injuries for medical treatment. A 15-year-old youth from North Macedonia also went to hospital independently for a check-up and was able to leave a short time later.

Six people were arrested and questioned. They will have to answer to the responsible juvenile prosecutor's office or public prosecutor's office.