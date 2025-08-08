The Hôtel du Chasseron closes at the end of September. Screenshot Google Reviews

The Hôtel du Chasseron in the Jura is closing on September 28 due to the poor condition of the building. The closure will hit regular guests and the region hard. Local authorities want to look for solutions to keep the hotel open.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Hôtel du Chasseron in the Jura is closing on September 28, as announced by its owner Armasuisse.

The closure will affect the regular clientele.

Armasuisse cites the poor condition of the building as the reason for the closure. Show more

It's all over on September 28: the Hôtel du Chasseron in the northern Vaudois Jura is closing. This has been announced by the hotel's owner, the Federal Armaments Office (Armasuisse). It is a highly symbolic place and a landmark for tourism.

The regular customers are not at all happy about this. "You feel sad and angry, it's unimaginable to close such a building," says one hotel visitor to RTS.

Another hotel visitor says: "So many memories. We used to come here at night with friends who couldn't ski back then. That was the big thing for budding alpinists in the region."

Armasuisse's real estate portfolio includes 6,000 buildings, 17 of which are currently rented out to restaurateurs, the broadcaster continues.

"I remained sitting in my chair in shock"

The Hôtel du Chasseron is managed by Nicolas Blanchard, who spent over a year preparing the handover to a successor - until everything changed on June 19.

During a visit from representatives of Armasuisse, he was informed that the concession would not be renewed and that the hotel would have to close for good.

"That was all they told me," Blanchard told RTS. "I stayed in my chair in shock and I'm still shocked because it's a century-old building, a cultural asset of the Jura Alps."

Armasuisse confirmed the closure when asked by RTS, but it remains to be seen whether it will be permanent. The local authorities intend to start talks at the end of August. The mayor of the municipality, Fabienne Dégailler, said that they are working with Armasuisse to find a solution that will allow operations to continue. She understands Nicolas Blanchard's situation.

Second closure within a few months

Armasuisse has owned the hotel since 1985. It had a bunker built, which was allegedly never used despite its strategic location.

This is the second time in just a few months that a business in an Armasuisse building has had to close. As research by RTS shows, a restaurant in Les Rochat (VS) was already closed last fall. This decision is linked to the poor condition of the buildings and Armasuisse's prioritization of other projects.

More videos from the department