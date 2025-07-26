  1. Residential Customers
Incident in the old town of Rheinfelden AG Armed jewelry thief tries to flee - overpowered by passers-by

Dominik Müller

26.7.2025

The Aargau cantonal police were finally able to arrest the man.
Symbolbild: Kantonspolizei Aargau

On Friday lunchtime, a masked man robbed a jewelry store in the old town of Rheinfelden AG. Passers-by were able to overpower him.

26.07.2025, 10:20

According to a statement from the Aargau cantonal police, the incident took place on Friday shortly before 1.30 pm. A masked man carrying a knife entered a jewelry store in the old town of Rheinfeld and made his demands to an employee.

When he tried to flee, he was overpowered by several passers-by and held until the police arrived. Eyewitnesses alerted the officers. The officers then arrested the 44-year-old Italian. One person was slightly injured in the incident.

The Aargau cantonal police have opened an investigation. The responsible public prosecutor's office opened a criminal investigation.

Although they appreciate the help of the public, the police wrote in the statement: "Support must never be at the expense of our own safety."