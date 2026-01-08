The incident took place at the UBS branch on the corner of Uraniastrasse and Bahnhofstrasse. Screenshot Google Maps

An armed man triggered a police operation in Zurich city center on Thursday afternoon. The city police arrested the 29-year-old in a bank branch on Bahnhofstrasse. No one was injured.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An armed man was arrested in a bank branch on Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich.

The 29-year-old Ukrainian was carrying an imitation weapon, but was not threatening anyone.

The police are investigating why the man was in the bank and what his intentions were. Show more

Shortly before 12 noon, Zurich city police received a report of a suspicious man in a bank branch on the corner of Uraniastrasse and Bahnhofstrasse. Within minutes, several police patrols were deployed and entered the UBS branch.

Inside the bank, the police encountered a man who was alone. He allowed himself to be arrested without resistance.

During the check, it emerged that the man was carrying a handgun. However, according to the information available so far, no one was directly threatened and no robbery or theft took place.

Further investigations revealed that the weapon he was carrying was an imitation weapon. The man was taken to a police station for further questioning.

The arrested man is a 29-year-old Ukrainian. The Zurich city police are currently investigating why the man was in the bank branch and what his intentions were.

No further information on possible backgrounds was initially available.