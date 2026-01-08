Shortly before 12 noon, Zurich city police received a report of a suspicious man in a bank branch on the corner of Uraniastrasse and Bahnhofstrasse. Within minutes, several police patrols were deployed and entered the UBS branch.
Inside the bank, the police encountered a man who was alone. He allowed himself to be arrested without resistance.
During the check, it emerged that the man was carrying a handgun. However, according to the information available so far, no one was directly threatened and no robbery or theft took place.
Further investigations revealed that the weapon he was carrying was an imitation weapon. The man was taken to a police station for further questioning.
The arrested man is a 29-year-old Ukrainian. The Zurich city police are currently investigating why the man was in the bank branch and what his intentions were.
No further information on possible backgrounds was initially available.