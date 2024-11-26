  1. Residential Customers
Police operation at Manor in Basel Armed man is said to have escaped the police without being recognized

Jan-Niklas Jäger

26.11.2024

A man, possibly armed with a knife, threatened joggers before running into the Manor in Basel. (symbolic image)
Picture: IMAGO/U. J. Alexander

A man in Basel is said to have threatened joggers and then fled into the Manor. The police are on the scene with armed officers. It turned out that the person had already left the store.

26.11.2024, 21:07

27.11.2024, 08:41

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A man who allegedly threatened joggers has fled to Manor Basel.
  • The police are on the scene with armed officers.
  • Surveillance footage later revealed that the person had already left the store before the police arrived
Show more

The police deploy a large contingent in Greifengasse in Basel. The reason is a man who witnesses suspect was armed with a knife and had previously threatened joggers.

The man then ran into the Manor, witnesses told 20 Minuten. He appeared "very nervous".

The police are said to have cordoned off all the entrances to the Manor, where the man is believed to be, before entering the store armed.

The emergency services immediately deployed surrounded and searched the property. It later emerged from surveillance images that the people had already left the store before the police arrived, according to "20 Minuten".

The police are now searching for this suspicious person. There are currently no known victims.

