The Thurgau cantonal police intervened. sda

A man barricades himself in his apartment with a weapon - the police arrive with a special unit and a negotiation team. After several hours, the operation in Frauenfeld is over.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Frauenfeld TG, an armed man locked himself in his apartment and triggered a police operation.

Special units were able to arrest the 30-year-old in the afternoon without anyone being injured.

The man was then taken into medical care due to his condition. Show more

A high-risk police operation kept the town of Frauenfeld busy on Sunday. A 30-year-old man had withdrawn to his apartment armed and locked himself in.

According to the Thurgau cantonal police, a patrol wanted to carry out a residence check on Bachstrasse shortly after 12 noon. When the emergency services arrived, the man retreated into his apartment.

Special unit deployed

As it could not be ruled out that the man might harm himself and he was in possession of weapons, the situation was classified as potentially dangerous. As a result, specialized forces were called out.

In addition to the regional and traffic police, the special LEU unit and a negotiation team were also deployed. The aim was to resolve the situation with as little escalation as possible.

Arrest in the afternoon

After several hours, the emergency services managed to arrest the man shortly before 5 pm. No one was injured during the operation.

The 30-year-old was then taken into medical care because, according to the police, he was mentally disturbed.

How exactly the situation came about is currently the subject of further investigations.