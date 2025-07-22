The St. Gallen city police deployed a large number of officers. Stadtpolizei St. Gallen

There was a major police operation on Ruhbergstrasse in St. Gallen on Monday evening after a man was seen on a balcony with a gun.

The police cordoned off the area and arrested a 26-year-old German man.

Two weapons and several drugs were found during a house search. Show more

On Monday evening, the cantonal emergency call center received a report that a man was shouting loudly on Ruhbergstrasse in St. Gallen and had previously shown himself on a balcony with a weapon. Several patrols from the city police were deployed and blocked off the surrounding streets for safety reasons.

Shortly afterwards, the police discovered the 26-year-old German outside the building. He was stopped without incident and no one was injured. On the orders of the St. Gallen public prosecutor's office, the police then searched the man's apartment.

They discovered a tactical axe, a machete and around 38 grams of marijuana, 18 grams of hashish and one gram of cocaine. The man will now be charged by the St. Gallen city police with violations of the Weapons and Narcotics Act.