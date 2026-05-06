A major police operation is currently underway in Romanshorn. BRK News

A police operation is underway in Romanshorn because of an armed person who has barricaded himself in an apartment. The authorities do not rule out a danger to the population.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Romanshorn, a person made a threat on Wednesday morning and barricaded himself in an armed apartment. The police confirmed an ongoing operation, details of the identity are still unclear.

Several police vehicles are on duty and the fire department has cordoned off two streets. It is not yet known how the threat was transmitted.

The authorities are not ruling out a danger to the population, but there are no concrete indications of this. The situation is still being monitored by the Thurgau cantonal police. Show more

In Romanshorn, a person made a threat on Wednesday morning and barricaded himself in an apartment with a weapon. The police operation is ongoing and the fire department has closed two streets. Nothing is yet known about the person, reports the "Thurgauer Zeitung".

Several people report seeing police cars with flashing blue lights in the region. The Thurgau cantonal police confirmed an ongoing operation at the request of the "Thurgauer Zeitung". The threat was made, but it is unclear how it was communicated.

The circumstances of the case are currently unknown. BRK News

The person had barricaded himself in an apartment and was armed. The police are not giving any further details about the identity, as this is part of the ongoing investigation.

According to the police, a danger to the population cannot be ruled out, but there are no concrete indications of this. The cantonal police are on the scene, as is the fire department, which has closed off two small streets.

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