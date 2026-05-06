In Romanshorn, a person made a threat on Wednesday morning and barricaded himself in an apartment with a weapon. The police operation is ongoing and the fire department has closed two streets. Nothing is yet known about the person, reports the "Thurgauer Zeitung".
Several people report seeing police cars with flashing blue lights in the region. The Thurgau cantonal police confirmed an ongoing operation at the request of the "Thurgauer Zeitung". The threat was made, but it is unclear how it was communicated.
The person had barricaded himself in an apartment and was armed. The police are not giving any further details about the identity, as this is part of the ongoing investigation.
According to the police, a danger to the population cannot be ruled out, but there are no concrete indications of this. The cantonal police are on the scene, as is the fire department, which has closed off two small streets.