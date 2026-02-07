The police arrested four people. (symbolic image) sda

Police have arrested four suspects following an armed robbery at a grocery store in St.Gallen.

Lea Oetiker

On Friday evening, an armed man robbed a grocery store on Dorfstrasse in a St.Gallen village, according to a statement. The perpetrator threatened an employee with a firearm and demanded several hundred francs in cash. No one was injured.

The man then fled in a car in the direction of Wattwil. The St.Gallen cantonal police immediately launched a manhunt. Just a few minutes later, the police were able to stop the vehicle in Ebnat-Kappel. Four people were arrested - a 35-year-old Kosovan woman, a 28-year-old Brazilian and two Swiss nationals aged 23 and 26.

Under the direction of the St.Gallen public prosecutor's office, the police are now investigating the exact course of events and the involvement of those arrested.