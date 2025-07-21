The break-in took place in the Schönbühlring area in the city of Lucerne. Swisstopo

A suspected thief broke into a car in Lucerne on Sunday morning and fled on a bicycle - the police were able to arrest the 34-year-old a short time later.

Petar Marjanović

At around half past ten on Sunday morning, Lucerne police arrested a suspected thief. The 34-year-old Swiss man is said to have broken into an underground parking garage on Schönbühlring.

He is said to have smashed the side window of a car with a garden hoe and searched the interior for valuables. He then fled on a bicycle.

Thanks to a quick tip-off and a precise description of the perpetrator, the police were able to catch the man a short time later. The Lucerne public prosecutor's office is now investigating.