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Several injured in Hauenstein, Solothurn Armored military vehicle involved in serious accident

Dominik Müller

11.6.2026

The Solothurn cantonal police were on the scene in Hauenstein on Thursday. (File photo)
The Solothurn cantonal police were on the scene in Hauenstein on Thursday. (File photo)
Keystone

A serious traffic accident triggered a major emergency response in the canton of Solothurn on Thursday. According to police, an army vehicle was involved in the incident.

11.06.2026, 12:07

11.06.2026, 12:10

A serious traffic accident occurred on Thursday on the road between Hauenstein and Belchen in the canton of Solothurn. The cantonal police confirmed the operation to SRF.

An armored vehicle belonging to the Swiss Army was reportedly involved in the accident. According to initial reports, several people were injured, two of them seriously.

Emergency services were alerted at 10:47 a.m. Two Rega helicopters were deployed to assist with rescue efforts.

The incident occurred during the ongoing military exercise “CONEX 26.” It was not immediately clear whether there was a connection between the accident and the exercise.

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