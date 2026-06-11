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Army accident in Hauenstein, Solothurn Armored military vehicle overturns – nine people hospitalized

Dominik Müller

11.6.2026

An armored personnel carrier (APC) Duro of the Swiss Army. However, the vehicle involved in the accident is a smaller version of the APC.
An armored personnel carrier (APC) Duro of the Swiss Army. However, the vehicle involved in the accident is a smaller version of the APC.
Symbolbild: Keystone

A serious traffic accident triggered a major emergency response in the canton of Solothurn on Thursday. An army vehicle veered off the road. Nine people were injured.

11.06.2026, 12:07

11.06.2026, 14:37

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In the canton of Solothurn, nine military personnel were injured after a personnel carrier veered off the road and overturned.
  • Seven occupants suffered moderate injuries, two sustained minor injuries, and all were taken to hospitals.
  • The accident occurred during a military exercise; the military justice system has launched an investigation.
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Nine military personnel were injured in a traffic accident in the canton of Solothurn on Thursday. An armored personnel carrier belonging to the WK Infantry Battalion veered off the road between Challhöchi and Ifenthal.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident. The so-called Protected Personnel Carrier (PPC) of Infantry Battalion 20 veered off the road and tipped over while traveling from Challhöchi toward Ifenthal for reasons that are still unknown, the army announced on Thursday afternoon. The accident occurred during a military exercise shortly before 11 a.m.

The Solothurn cantonal police were on the scene in Hauenstein on Thursday. (File photo)
The Solothurn cantonal police were on the scene in Hauenstein on Thursday. (File photo)
Keystone

Seven military personnel sustained moderate injuries and two others suffered minor injuries—all of whom were occupants of the vehicle, as Army spokesperson Stefan Hofer stated in response to a query from Keystone-SDA. They were transported to various hospitals for medical care and evaluation. The relatives of the injured as well as the troops will receive psychological support if needed, the statement added.

Infantry Battalion 20 is currently undergoing a refresher course. The military justice system has launched an investigation.

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