Members of the cantonal police and military police investigate the overturned Swiss Army Duro in Hinwil ZH. (archive photo) Keystone

The federal vehicle fleet and the army recorded fewer claims and lower costs in 2025 than in the previous year. Expenditure fell by one million to around 14 million francs.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In total, the claims center of the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) handled 6307 claims last year, as announced on Tuesday. This corresponds to a decrease of three percent. In the process, 40 civilians were injured and 643 civilian vehicles were damaged. According to the DDPS, around 5,000 of the claims also involved federal vehicles.

The costs were one million francs or seven percent lower than in 2024. Among other things, a recourse payment of 0.45 million francs contributed to this.

A further 628 damages to cultivated land or infrastructure were mainly caused by the army, the report continued. The figures confirm a positive trend over several years. Before 2020, over 7,000 cases of damage were regularly recorded.

According to the DDPS, the Confederation itself bears the risks for damage to its assets and for the consequences of its activities under liability law. The DDPS claims center is responsible for handling accidents and loss events in the areas of federal administration vehicles, army vehicles and third-party damage caused by the army.