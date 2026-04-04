According to "Schweiz am Wochenende", army chief Benedikt Roos wants a broader social discourse on security. (archive picture) Keystone

Army chief Benedikt Roos calls for an open security dialog in Switzerland - and at the same time warns of the consequences of technological developments. Time is of the essence, especially when it comes to drones: Switzerland is due to produce its own systems by 2027.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Army chief Benedikt Roos is calling for a broad dialog on Switzerland's security.

According to him, such discussions should not only concern the army.

He also emphasizes the growing importance of new drone technologies, which are set to go into series production in Switzerland by 2027. Show more

Chief of the Armed Forces Benedikt Roos has called for a broader social discourse on security. "Such a discourse cannot be achieved with brochures," said Roos in an interview with "Schweiz am Wochenende".

It is not just about the army, but about the security of Switzerland as a whole. It had been suggested to him, for example, that the army should return to the Rütli, but he considered this to be an exaggeration.

He referred to earlier peace marches as a possible form. "A march for security, perhaps," said Roos. As a federal employee, he could not organize demonstrations himself. However, such initiatives could come from associations from various sectors.

War drives drone innovation forward

With regard to the security policy challenges, Roos also emphasized the growing importance of new technologies. Drones in particular are developing rapidly. "War is a massive driver of innovation," said Roos.

Switzerland must therefore procure systems that can be tested and further developed. New technologies are constantly being integrated. The army and Armasuisse are working together with ETH, EPFL and start-ups on their own solutions for attack and defense drones. According to Roos, the first prototypes should be available soon and will then be tested. "Our goal is to start industrial production in 2027," he said.