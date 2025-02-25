Thomas Süssli, head of the Swiss Armed Forces. (archive picture) sda

The crisis in the Department of Defense is coming to a head: after Federal Councillor Viola Amherd, army chief Thomas Süssli and intelligence chief Christian Dussey have now also announced their resignations.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The head of the army, Thomas Süssli, and the head of the secret service, Christian Dussey, have announced their resignations within a few days of each other.

Süssli was considered a cyber expert and was supposed to modernize the army, while Dussey's reform plans met with resistance in the FIS.

In addition to these personnel changes, the new defense minister, who will be elected on 12 March, will also have to deal with projects worth billions and the Ruag corruption scandal. Show more

There is a personnel earthquake in the Department of Defense (DDPS): Within just a few days, both the head of the army, Thomas Süssli, and the head of the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS), Christian Dussey, have announced their resignations. This is reported by the "NZZ".

This turnaround comes at the worst possible time: only a few weeks ago, Federal Councillor Viola Amherd announced her own resignation. In addition, the department has been rocked by a multi-million euro corruption scandal at the federally owned armaments company Ruag.

Amherd's successor now faces even greater challenges - because in addition to procurement problems worth billions, the new Federal Council must also establish a completely new leadership for the army and intelligence service.

Head of the army Süssli: the "innovator" who is now leaving

Thomas Süssli took command of the Swiss Armed Forces on January 1, 2020 as a career changer. His rise was unusual: as a militia officer, he initially led a medical company before becoming a career officer in 2015. Thanks to his experience in cyber defense, he was seen as a beacon of hope for a modern army.

But now he is retiring: he handed in his notice at the end of January, but is to remain in office until the end of 2025.

Head of intelligence Dussey: an ambitious plan that failed

There were also high expectations at the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS). Christian Dussey, in office since 2022, was supposed to turn the service around and establish a more modern management structure. But his reforms met with massive resistance.

Internal staff surveys in 2023 resulted in criticism of the leadership. The turnover rate in the FIS increased significantly. The cantonal police commanders criticized that the service was more concerned with itself than with the security of the country.

The situation escalated to such an extent that Dussey was assigned a leadership coach to "accompany the transformation". He will leave office in March 2026 at the latest.

On March 12, Parliament will decide who will succeed Viola Amherd. The choices are Markus Ritter and Martin Pfister from the centrist party.