After more than five years, Thomas Süssli, head of the Swiss Armed Forces, is stepping down from his post. He takes stock on Tuesday.
- After more than five years as head of the Swiss Armed Forces, Corps Commander Thomas Süssli is stepping down at the end of 2025.
- He points to numerous reforms implemented to strengthen defense capabilities as the reason for the chosen date.
- On Tuesday, Süssli will present his final assessment as head of the armed forces.
11.09 a.m.
The press conference is now over.
11.01 a.m.
"You're stepping down, so you could speak much more freely than you do"
"You're stepping down, so you could speak much more freely than you do. But you are relatively tame in your answers. Why?" comes a question from the audience.
Süssli replies: "I'm still an employee of the Confederation, I'm still head of the army and I'm still subject to a system that I believe in. Namely a democratic political system."
11.00 a.m.
Süssli answers the questions
Media representatives can now put questions to Süssli.
One question is: "This is the first time I've seen an army chief hold a press conference like this on his resignation. What do you want to say with this?"
Süssli replies: "It's about taking stock. It's about showing where we've come from and what has happened in these six years. It's my personal message: let's make sure we take care of our militia system."
10.50 a.m.
"I wish my successor all the best"
Finally, Süssli expresses his thanks: "I would like to thank everyone who supports and promotes our militia system. Be it in business, education, administration or as citizens in uniform." After all, they are the guarantors of security and prosperity in Switzerland. "Let's take care of this militia system," says Süssli.
"I wish my successor all the best and, in particular, much strength for this unique and honorable office of head of the armed forces."
10.41 a.m.
Süssli takes positive but also critical stock
"Overall, when I look back, I draw a positive but also critical balance," says Süssli. He takes a critical view of the time because he sometimes failed to keep the media sufficiently informed and cites the liquidity bottleneck as an example. This makes Süssli smile a little.
Süssli is also critical of the time because "innovation, digitalization and agility have not yet permeated the entire administration system."
"But I see the cultural change in the Swiss Armed Forces as positive," says Süssli. He thanks all those who are supporting this change. "Turning point, transparency and innovation" are the words Süssli would use to describe the current state of the army.
10.38 a.m.
Süssli saw the Ukraine war for himself
From 2023, Süssli traveled to various European countries to get an idea of the escalation in Ukraine. At the time, Russia was threatening to escalate with the West.
"The Ukraine war brought about the greatest revolution in military technology," says Süssli, quoting a former US president. The Swiss Armed Forces' innovation system is the answer to such dangers.
10.36 a.m.
"Largest mobilization since the Second World War"
Thomas Süssli also talks about the Covid pandemic. At the time, the Federal Council spoke of the "biggest mobilization since the Second World War." The army helped out in an emergency in its own country.
10.31 a.m.
"In 2019, people were talking about cyber replacing tanks"
Süssli describes his start in 2019, when the main focus was on the army's outdated equipment. At that time, the Federal Council and the army decided to renew the army's equipment.
"In 2019, there was talk of cyber replacing tanks," says Süssli. The risk of war in Europe was low. Today we know that we were wrong. That's why the Swiss Armed Forces have expanded their cyber command and have always worked to better train the army for emergencies.
10.30 a.m.
Army chief Süssli says goodbye
After five years, Thomas Süssli is taking his leave as head of the army. He takes stock on Tuesday.
After more than five years at the helm of the Swiss Armed Forces, Corps Commander Thomas Süssli is pulling the ripcord: he is announcing his retirement at the end of 2025.
Süssli emphasizes that he has initiated or already implemented many key projects to strengthen defence capabilities. "That's why now is the right time to step down," explains the 57-year-old when announcing his resignation.
On Tuesday, the acting head of the armed forces will take stock for the last time.