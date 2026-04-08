Pictured on Wednesday in the early hours of the morning: the fire above Campascio, a district of the municipality of Brusio. Keystone

The army has been deployed with two helicopters in Brusio GR since Wednesday morning. The military is supporting the fire department in fighting a forest fire that broke out on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The fire broke out near the Brusio circular viaduct of the Rhaetian Railway. Rail traffic is still interrupted. The road to Viano GR is also closed. The village with around 60 inhabitants can only be reached via a forest road, as the mayor of Brusio, Pietro Della Cà, told Keystone-SDA.

As far as is known so far, the fire is said to have been lit in a controlled and legal manner, but it got out of control due to the dry and windy weather of the last few days. Among other things, it caused a thick cloud of smoke that covered the entire valley.