The Vaud cantonal police confirm an operation that evening. ©Boris Bouattit / Police cantonale vaudoise

A night-time army exercise in Moudon, Vaud, got out of hand: two soldiers thought real police officers were threatening them and called the emergency services. The army and cantonal police say it was a misunderstanding - but the victims are still traumatized.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A night-time army exercise caused panic in Moudon VD: Soldiers mistook extras for real police officers.

One of the men is said to have been threatened with a weapon - he then called the police.

The army and cantonal police emphasize that it was an exercise. Show more

A military exercise in Moudon, Vaud, caused considerable confusion on Saturday night (October 18, 2025). According to reports from 20 Minuten, several soldiers believed they had been threatened by real police officers - and alerted the police out of fear.

The soldiers were standing guard on the grounds of a civil defense facility during a refresher course when two men in civilian clothes suddenly appeared and pretended to be police officers. They demanded access to the military area, but were unable to produce a permit.

A soldier of Tamil origin refused entry - whereupon, according to eyewitnesses, one of the alleged police officers drew his weapon and pointed it at him. His comrade was spared. The scene led the soldier to believe it was a racially motivated attack.

Army exercise was planned

It only became clear later that the gunmen were part of a military simulation. "This was an army exercise," Delphine Schwab-Allemand, media spokeswoman for the Swiss army, confirmed to 20 Minuten. "All those involved were members of the army, not real police officers."

The Vaud cantonal police also arrived - and determined on site that it was indeed a planned army exercise. No one was injured.

However, the soldiers involved were still very shocked. According to a witness report, they were still convinced the following day that the incident was real. It remains unclear why they were not informed immediately after the exercise. The army did not comment further.

The exercise was part of a rehearsal course for the paramedics, in which extras in civilian clothes were used to train realistic scenarios.