Around 3,500 members of the Swiss Armed Forces are practising mobilization and, together with civilian authorities, defending against hybrid threats and military violence in north-western Switzerland. (symbolic image) Keystone

This month, around 3,500 members of the Swiss Armed Forces are practicing deployments in the region of Northwestern Switzerland in the face of heightened threats. The "Conex 26" exercise of Territorial Division 2 will last around four weeks.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It is a normal repetition course, simply with more people, said Divisional Commander Alexander Kohli, Commander of Territorial Division 2 (Ter Div 2), to the media in the Aarau barracks on Monday. Mobilizing, practising and being ready for deployment - these are the goals of "Conex 26".

"The operational readiness of the troops is important to us," Kohli stated. It's about fighting, protecting and helping. Defense capabilities should be strengthened and cooperation with civilian partners reviewed.

The last "Conex" exercise took place eleven years ago. At that time, the army's focus was on helping and protecting rather than fighting. The security situation in Europe has become more volatile, said Kohli. The threats are hybrid and increasingly complex. The defense capability must be verifiable - not just conceptually.

"Conex 26" takes place in the greater area of the cantons of Aargau, Basel-Landschaft, Lucerne and Solothurn. Specifically, in three arenas: at the Rhine ports of Birsfelden BL, at the Jura crossings along the Aare in the Brugg AG to Wangen an der Aare BE area and at the border in the intermediate area of the greater Basel-Landschaft and Solothurn regions.