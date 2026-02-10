The M113 armored personnel carriers are used as troop transporters, among other things. (archive picture) sda

The Swiss Army is stopping its entire M113 fleet. This is due to technical defects in the side drive, which could render the vehicles unable to steer or brake under certain circumstances. This is not the first time that the ageing infantry fighting vehicles have come to a standstill.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The army has imposed an immediate driving ban on all 238 M113 infantry fighting vehicles.

During maintenance, defects were discovered in the side drive that could potentially render the vehicles unable to steer or brake.

The entire fleet had already been temporarily decommissioned in 2023; the repairs at the time cost around CHF 2.6 million. Show more

The Swiss Armed Forces have issued a new, immediate driving ban for all M113 infantry fighting vehicles. As the Defense Group announced on Tuesday, 238 vehicles are affected.

This is due to technical problems with the side drive that were discovered during maintenance. According to the press release, the defects could mean that the vehicles may no longer be able to be steered or braked properly. Safety is the top priority, according to the army.

The Chief of the Armed Forces Logistics Base, Divisional Commander Rolf Siegenthaler, therefore ordered an immediate driving ban for the entire fleet. This will remain in place until the defects have been fully rectified.

Metal parts discovered in the oil

During the maintenance work, metal parts were found in the oil, among other things. In addition, the side drive proved to be stiff. The ongoing fault analysis indicated that a cylindrical roller bearing had been installed that did not meet the technical specifications. The affected component was installed during the last overhaul.

The exact causes are currently being investigated further.

Already temporarily shut down in 2023

This is not the first time that the army's M113 fleet has come to a standstill. A precautionary driving ban had already been imposed in December 2023 after a defect was discovered in the drive shaft.

According to the army, the complete overhaul took until the end of 2025. One of the reasons for this was the difficulty in procuring spare parts. The work at the time cost around 2.6 million Swiss francs.

In service for over 50 years

The M113s have been in service with the Swiss Armed Forces for over five decades. Today, 238 vehicles are still in service. They are used in various functions, including as personnel carriers for tank sappers and security companies of mechanized brigades as well as for fire control and fire direction for artillery.

According to the army, the replacement of the vehicles is planned in various armament programs.