Failed landing in Alpnach OW Army helicopter crashes - pictures show wreckage

SDA

6.11.2024 - 22:07

The helicopter was completely destroyed on impact.
VBS

A military helicopter crashed while landing at Alpnach OW airport on Wednesday evening. Pictures show the destroyed wreckage.

06.11.2024, 22:07

07.11.2024, 13:08

Before landing at Alpnach airfield in Obwalden, an army helicopter collided with the terrain on Wednesday evening. It was damaged in the process. The two pilots were able to get out on their own and were taken to hospital for a check-up.

The helicopter crashed at around 7.30 pm.
VBS

After a training mission for the Graubünden cantonal police, the two pilots were flying back to Alpnach on their own, as the army announced on Wednesday evening. When landing at around 7.30 p.m., the EC635 helicopter collided with the terrain shortly before touchdown for reasons that are still unclear. The incident is now being investigated by the military justice system.

SDA

