Swiss Armed Forces boats are helping to clear debris such as house roofs and driftwood in Blatten VS. Bild: Keystone

Since Friday, the Swiss Armed Forces have been removing driftwood and debris from the newly formed lake in the Blatten landslide area in Valais. This is often very emotional for the emergency services.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Members of the army support disaster relief troops in the removal of alluvial wood and debris in Blatten VS.

The aim is to prevent the lake drain from becoming blocked.

The army deployment can be extended if necessary and at the request of the civilian authorities. Show more

The removal of alluvial wood and debris from the new lake formed by the landslide on 28 May in the municipality of Blatten VS has been carried out since Friday by troops from the disaster relief standby unit with the support of the air force.

Around 20 members of the armed forces are being deployed to remove loose debris from buried roofs and parts of houses from the lake. The aim is to prevent the lake drain from becoming blocked, thereby avoiding backwater or renewed flooding.

According to the press release, the central element of the work is the use of pontoon boats and a civilian floating platform with which the emergency services would operate on the lake. This makes it possible to reach and retrieve floating debris in open waters and along the shoreline. Cable winches would also be used if necessary.

For Raynald Droz, it is a highly emotional operation, as he explains in an interview on "SRF": "It's a mix of wood, windows, furniture - and it's also very emotionally stressful. When we find personal belongings, we collect them and give them back to the municipality so that they can be returned to their owners."

Security concept trained

According to the press release, the army will only be deployed on the upper part of the lake that has been cleared for the work by the canton of Valais. A corresponding cantonal safety concept for the emergency services is in place and has been practiced. All work on site will be carried out in close coordination with the civil authorities and local emergency services.

The Blatten danger zone will remain closed to the public, it said. The army deployment can be extended after June 26 if necessary and at the request of the civilian authorities.