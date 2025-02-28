A member of the army in Payerne has contracted tuberculosis. (symbolic picture) sda

A member of the armed forces was diagnosed with tuberculosis at Flying School 81 in Payerne. Precautionary measures were taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A member of Flying School 81 in Payerne has been diagnosed with tuberculosis and is receiving medical care.

Around 40 members of the armed forces were isolated as a precautionary measure as they had been in close contact with the infected person.

The army is taking all necessary protective measures to prevent further spread. Show more

A member of the armed forces at the Air Recruit School in Payerne VD has contracted tuberculosis. According to the army, he most likely contracted the disease before starting his service. Around 40 members of the army were isolated as a precautionary measure.

The sick man is receiving medical treatment and is also in isolation. Military personnel who have had direct contact with the sick person are separated from the rest of the troops and are being examined by specialist medical personnel.

If the tests are negative, they can rejoin the troops, the army announced on Friday. Tuberculosis usually manifests itself in the form of pulmonary tuberculosis. The disease is not highly contagious.

Easily treatable disease

It is transmitted from person to person via the air when coughing. However, the risk of infection increases with the duration and proximity of contact. Tuberculosis can be treated well with medication. There is still no effective vaccine for adults.

Contact persons can be prevented from contracting the disease with so-called anti-tuberculosis drugs. There is no increased risk of tuberculosis infection for the population in Switzerland.

According to the latest figures from 2023, the Federal Office of Public Health registered 410 cases. The majority of those affected are migrants, primarily from countries in Africa and Asia with a high incidence.

Half of the local residents who contract the disease are of retirement age and were infected as children. Worldwide, there are around nine million cases per year. Vaccination is not available in Switzerland. It is only recommended for infants under the age of twelve months in high-risk countries.