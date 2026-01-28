According to Defense Minister Martin Pfister, a temporary increase in VAT is intended to cover the additional expenditure on security in Switzerland. Keystone

The Federal Council wants to invest around CHF 31 billion in security from 2028 - financed by a temporary VAT increase. The people will vote on this in 2027.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the Federal Council, Switzerland will need around CHF 31 billion to strengthen security from 2028. It wants to compensate for this additional expenditure by increasing VAT by 0.8 percentage points for a period of ten years. The voters will have the final say.

Due to the worsening global threat situation, the increase in military spending to one percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2032 decided by parliament is not enough, as the national government announced on Wednesday. Additional revenue is needed for the army and for civilian federal agencies with security tasks, such as the intelligence service, the police and border protection.

The additional financial requirement of CHF 31 billion from 2028 is to be covered by a ten-year, earmarked increase in value-added tax of 0.8 percentage points, as the Federal Council wrote. This money is to flow into a debt-capable armaments fund.

The people have the final say

The Defense Department (DDPS) is to work out the details by the end of March. Parliament is then expected to deal with the matter next winter. The people and the cantons will have the final say, as a constitutional amendment is required for a VAT increase. The vote is planned for summer 2027, i.e. just before the national elections.

Regardless of the outcome of this vote, the armed forces have prioritized the next armaments procurements. For example, the 2026 and 2027 Armed Forces Dispatches will include systems for short- and medium-range ground-based air defense and for defending against mini-drones, according to the press release. Investments in IT, cyber protection and electromagnetic reconnaissance and defense would also be a priority.