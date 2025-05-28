In the Valais village of Wiler, the road towards Blatten is closed. Keystone

Following the glacier collapse near Blatten, the canton of Valais declares a special situation - and requests help from the army. The army sends a reconnaissance detachment to support the canton in assessing the situation.

Petar Marjanović

Following the glacier collapse near Blatten, the Valais State Council has declared a special situation. This means that additional emergency services such as the civil defence or the army can be mobilized if necessary. The on-site assessment of the situation is underway - and an initial request for army assistance has already been submitted.

"The army is ready to support the civilian authorities as quickly and purposefully as possible within the framework of military disaster relief," army spokesman Stefan Hofer told blue News. As an immediate measure, the army has sent a reconnaissance detachment to support the canton of Valais over the next few hours in assessing the situation and clarifying possible army services.

The army spokesperson confirmed to blue News that the request was submitted on Monday and is now being examined by the federal government.

"20 Minuten" also reported on a possible army mobilization. "The army is ready to deploy at any time as part of military disaster relief - should a corresponding request be received from the canton," Hofer explained there. In the summer of 2024, the army already provided around 3,400 days of service in the cantons of Ticino and Valais to deal with storm damage.

The federal government is getting a picture on the ground: Federal Councillor Albert Rösti met the command staff in Kippel on Monday. "I am deeply moved by the event and my thoughts are with the residents of Blatten, whom I wish much strength," he told 20 Minuten. Federal Councillor Martin Pfister is also expected in Kippel shortly.