The physical service booklet will soon be obsolete. A digital internet platform is taking over. (archive picture) Keystone

The almost 150-year-old service booklet of the Swiss Armed Forces has had its day. From June 1, the document will no longer be updated or reissued. In future, everything will be provided digitally - via a central platform called Dienstmanager.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On Tuesday afternoon, the Swiss Armed Forces informed the media about the replacement of the service booklet. According to the invitation to the event, processes such as marching orders, postponements, leave requests and the like have already proven their worth in their paperless form in recent years.

In future, members of the armed forces will be able to use a new internet platform to view their military career, past and future service as well as personal data and complete administrative processes digitally. For entries up to the beginning of June, the service record booklet will remain valid as evidence and must be kept until discharge from military service, according to the army.