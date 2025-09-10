Biological samples that can cause diarrhea or pneumonia were used during an exercise in the Egnach riding park. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

Dangerous biological samples may have been left in the Egnach riding park near Romanshorn in Thurgau after an army exercise. The search for them began on Wednesday evening. Now the army has given the all-clear

The samples seized by the army on Wednesday evening in the Egnach TG riding park turned out to be harmless to health. A spokesman said on Thursday morning that they could not have caused any complaints.

The seized samples were in their original packaging and were sealed, army spokesman Mathias Volken told the Keystone-SDA news agency. The samples will be disposed of. They contain substances that can lead to diarrhea or pneumonia in close contact.

The biological samples were used as part of an exercise by NBC Defense Battalion 10, as the army announced on Wednesday evening. The army is not aware of any sick persons, Volken said.

The army was also investigating a vehicle and members of the battalion who are completing their refresher course this week. It was suspected that a mobile X-ray machine may have been used improperly. This could have led to radiation in the immediate vicinity inside the vehicle. According to Volken, there were no indications of a possible health risk in this respect either. The military justice authorities will continue their investigations.

The army launched the search for biological samples on Wednesday evening together with the Thurgau cantonal police.

People who have been in the riding park in the last two weeks and feel unwell should therefore contact their doctor or a hospital, they said on Wednesday evening.