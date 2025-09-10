Biological samples that could cause diarrhea or pneumonia were used during an exercise in the Egnach riding park. (archive picture) Keystone

Dangerous biological samples may have been left behind at the Egnach riding park near Romanshorn in Thurgau after an army exercise. The search for them began on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday evening, the army is searching for biological samples that were used during an exercise at the Egnach riding park in Thurgau. According to the army, these samples contain substances that can cause diarrhea or pneumonia on closer contact. The operation together with the Thurgau cantonal police was still underway at 8pm.

The army spokesman Mathias Volken told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Wednesday evening that it was also checking whether the refrigerator at the Egnach riding park, where the samples were kept, had been locked and whether the samples had remained sealed. The army has no knowledge of any sick persons.

The army is also investigating a vehicle and members of NBC Defense Battalion 10, who are completing their refresher course this week. It is possible that a mobile X-ray machine was used there improperly, which could lead to radiation in the immediate vicinity inside the vehicle.

People who have been in the riding park in the last two weeks and feel unwell should therefore contact their doctor or a hospital. According to Volken, the specialists from the NBC standby detachment will recover the samples, which were used as part of the training of NBC Defense Battalion 10, and take them to the Armed Forces Competence Centre in Spiez for examination and disposal.