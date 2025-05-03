A member of the army was seriously injured while maneuvering with a self-propelled howitzer on the Simplon Pass in Valais. (archive picture) Keystone

A serious accident has occurred on the Simplon military firing range. Two M109s collided and a member of the army suffered serious head and chest injuries.

A member of the Swiss Army was seriously injured on Friday while maneuvering a self-propelled howitzer on the Simplon Pass in Valais. After receiving initial medical treatment at the scene of the accident, he was flown to hospital by Rega.

The accident occurred on the Simplon military firing range, as the Swiss Army reported on Saturday. While reversing, an M109 self-propelled howitzer collided with a vehicle of the same type behind it.

According to the statement, a member of the army was trapped in a hatch and suffered injuries to his head and chest as a result. He received initial medical treatment at the scene from the troop paramedics and was then flown to hospital by Rega, the statement continued.

The injured member of the armed forces is currently completing his practical service at Artillery and Reconnaissance School 31. The military justice authorities have initiated a preliminary hearing of evidence, the army added.