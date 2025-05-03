  1. Residential Customers
Accident on the Simplon Pass Army soldier becomes trapped between tanks

3.5.2025 - 13:07

A member of the army was seriously injured while maneuvering with a self-propelled howitzer on the Simplon Pass in Valais. (archive picture)
A member of the army was seriously injured while maneuvering with a self-propelled howitzer on the Simplon Pass in Valais. (archive picture)
A serious accident has occurred on the Simplon military firing range. Two M109s collided and a member of the army suffered serious head and chest injuries.

03.05.2025, 13:07

03.05.2025, 14:11

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • During the reverse maneuver of an M109 self-propelled howitzer on the Simplon military firing range, a member of the army was trapped in a hatch and seriously injured.
  • The man suffered head and chest injuries, received first aid on site and was then flown to hospital by Rega.
  • The injured man is on practical service with Artillery and Reconnaissance School 31; the military justice authorities have opened an investigation.
A member of the Swiss Army was seriously injured on Friday while maneuvering a self-propelled howitzer on the Simplon Pass in Valais. After receiving initial medical treatment at the scene of the accident, he was flown to hospital by Rega.

The accident occurred on the Simplon military firing range, as the Swiss Army reported on Saturday. While reversing, an M109 self-propelled howitzer collided with a vehicle of the same type behind it.

According to the statement, a member of the army was trapped in a hatch and suffered injuries to his head and chest as a result. He received initial medical treatment at the scene from the troop paramedics and was then flown to hospital by Rega, the statement continued.

The injured member of the armed forces is currently completing his practical service at Artillery and Reconnaissance School 31. The military justice authorities have initiated a preliminary hearing of evidence, the army added.

