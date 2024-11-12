Two army trucks carrying tanks crashed into each other on the A9 highway in Valais on Tuesday morning. The highway is completely closed.

Sven Ziegler

An accident involving two army trucks caused considerable disruption on the A9 highway between Sion and Sierre VS on Tuesday morning. There were no injuries, as army spokesman Mathias Volken said at the request of blue News

The two trucks were transporting M109 self-propelled howitzers. These now have to be repositioned, according to Volken. A video from social media shows the two trucks colliding.

For the maneuver, a 50-ton crane is on its way to reposition the tank correctly, the Valais cantonal police told blue News. Volken says the tank moved after the two trucks collided. However, it did not crash onto the road.

The operation could take "several hours", he said. The highway between Sion-West and Siders-West is closed. The police recommend driving around the area.

With material from Keystone SDA.