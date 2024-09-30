On Monday morning, the police were alerted that several army vehicles had been damaged at the logistics center in Grolley FR. Google Maps

After a chase, the police discovered homemade incendiary devices in the home of a 28-year-old motorcyclist. Hours later, there is a fire at the army logistics center - a connection is suspected.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fire broke out at the army logistics center in Grolley FR on Monday.

The evening before, a 28-year-old man was arrested by the police and his home was subsequently searched.

The authorities found homemade incendiary devices and explosives in his apartment.

The public prosecutor's office is investigating the connection between the fire and the explosives found in the apartment. Show more

On Monday morning, a fire broke out at the army's logistics center in Grolley FR. This was confirmed by army spokesman Mathias Volken to "20 Minuten". Prior to this, the Fribourg cantonal police pursued a 28-year-old motorcyclist. The two incidents appear to be connected.

On Monday night, a 28-year-old motorcyclist fled from a police checkpoint. He broke through a police cordon on the Route de l'industrie and continued his escape.

The motorcycle was later found as part of a manhunt and the fugitive was arrested in the village. The police then searched the 28-year-old's home. Several homemade incendiary devices and explosives were found. Nine residents were evacuated as a precaution.

On Monday morning, the police were alerted that several Swiss Army vehicles had been damaged at the logistics center in Grolley. The logistics center is close to the apartment that was searched the night before and incendiary devices and explosives were found.

Ambulances, firefighters and NEDEX specialists were deployed as a preventive measure. The police suspect that the two cases are connected. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.