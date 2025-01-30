  1. Residential Customers
Military airspace surveillance Army wants to conceal explosive report on IT project

Carsten Dörges

30.1.2025

An F/A-18 fighter aircraft of the Swiss Air Force.
Bild: Keystone

The integration of the new airspace surveillance system called SkyView is causing problems. According to Radio SRF, the army has tried to sweep an explosive internal report under the carpet.

30.01.2025, 20:32

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • According to research by Radio SRF, the army has tried to hide a report on an airspace surveillance project.
  • The outdated system of military airspace surveillance in Switzerland is to be replaced by the new and modern Skyview product.
  • However, integration into the army's "new digitalization platform" seems unrealistic and could cause major problems.
The outdated system for military airspace surveillance in Switzerland is to be replaced by the new and modern Skyview product. Parliament has approved CHF 314 million for this, but the Swiss Armed Forces' C2Air project is struggling with serious problems, as reported by Radio SRF.

In February 2024, army chief Thomas Süssli commissioned the consulting firm KPMG to support him with an external "quality and risk management". Several reports on the project had been prepared, but only one had been submitted for review. In this report, however, important passages were blacked out and another important report was not mentioned at all. According to Radio SRF, an attempt was therefore made to keep this explosive document secret. The parliamentary security policy committees did not receive it either.

And yet the biggest problem was highlighted in this document by KPMG: Army chief Thomas Süssli would like to see the new surveillance system integrated into the army's "New Digitization Platform". The authors write: "We consider the requirement to integrate SkyView into the 'new digitalization platform' with the given resources and within the envisaged timeframe of 2029 to be completely unrealistic." "Practically all" interviewees had noted this.

For the decision-makers and Süssli, however, this was apparently no reason to deviate from their guidelines. Despite this clear realization, the project will continue without any major changes. KPMG Radio SRF also warned of a failure of the outdated air surveillance system in five years' time.

The army's simple response: "There is no KPMG report."

