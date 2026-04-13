  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Cultural beacons" Around 1.5 million visitors to Swiss castles

SDA

13.4.2026 - 11:28

Nyon Castle above Lake Geneva is the newest member of the Swiss Castles Association. The association with its 32 members welcomed over 1.5 million visitors last year. (archive picture)
Nyon Castle above Lake Geneva is the newest member of the Swiss Castles Association. The association with its 32 members welcomed over 1.5 million visitors last year. (archive picture)
Keystone

Castles are the most visited historical institutions in Switzerland. Around 1.5 million visitors in 2025 are proof of this.

Keystone-SDA

13.04.2026, 11:28

13.04.2026, 12:15

Swiss castles are "cultural beacons that shed light on history and connect people with their diverse activities", Marco Castellaneta was quoted as saying in a press release on Monday. He is President of the Swiss Castles Association (DSS).

The association, which was founded in 2014, brings together 32 publicly accessible castles and fortresses from 13 cantons and three language regions in Switzerland. The newest member is Nyon Castle in the canton of Vaud. The DSS draws particular attention to the porcelain collection housed in the fortress above Lake Geneva.

More from the department

Parliament. Swiss politicians largely satisfied with election results in Hungary

ParliamentSwiss politicians largely satisfied with election results in Hungary

Accident in Rupperswil AG. Car accident hurls stone into mother and son

Accident in Rupperswil AGCar accident hurls stone into mother and son

Insult and defamation. Keller-Sutter presses charges - now the public prosecutor's office is investigating

Insult and defamationKeller-Sutter presses charges - now the public prosecutor's office is investigating