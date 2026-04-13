Nyon Castle above Lake Geneva is the newest member of the Swiss Castles Association. The association with its 32 members welcomed over 1.5 million visitors last year. (archive picture) Keystone

Castles are the most visited historical institutions in Switzerland. Around 1.5 million visitors in 2025 are proof of this.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Swiss castles are "cultural beacons that shed light on history and connect people with their diverse activities", Marco Castellaneta was quoted as saying in a press release on Monday. He is President of the Swiss Castles Association (DSS).

The association, which was founded in 2014, brings together 32 publicly accessible castles and fortresses from 13 cantons and three language regions in Switzerland. The newest member is Nyon Castle in the canton of Vaud. The DSS draws particular attention to the porcelain collection housed in the fortress above Lake Geneva.