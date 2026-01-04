Arthur (r.) and Benjamin (l.) died in the fire tragedy. SwissBoxing / BFMTV / Keystone / Bildmontage blue News

Laetitia Brodard-Sitre searched for her son for hours. Now there is sad certainty: 16-year-old Arthur died in the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. The 18-year-old boxer Benjamin Johnson is also one of the victims.

For Laetitia Brodard-Sitre, there is now sad certainty. Her son Arthur is dead. The 16-year-old died in the devastating fire disaster in Crans-Montana.

"Our Arthur has now left to celebrate in paradise," says the mother in a video made available to the French news channel BFMTV. She had previously made several public appeals to the media for help in finding her son.

Arthur had spent New Year's Eve with friends in the bar in question. "They had planned everything and booked a table in advance," his mother told the broadcaster. After the fire, however, there was no trace of the teenager.

Mother searched for her son for days

Laetitia Brodard-Sitre had already described in an interview on Friday how she had been searching for her son for more than 30 hours. She contacted numerous hospitals - without success. "I don't know which hospital he is in. I don't know which district he is in. I don't know which canton or country he is in," she said at the time.

Giving up was out of the question for her. "I won't stop looking. I won't let go," the mother emphasized. In parallel to the work of the authorities, she relied on social networks to receive tips and spread pictures of her son.

At the same time, Brodard-Sitre defended herself against criticism that young people should not have celebrated in a bar on New Year's Eve. "We are not irresponsible parents just because we let our 16-year-old children go out on New Year's Eve," she said. All the parents knew where their children were and the teenagers were out with friends.

Young boxer also among the fatalities

While the identification of the fatalities is only progressing gradually, other fates are gradually becoming known. As the Swiss Boxing Association announced on Instagram, 18-year-old boxer Benjamin Johnson from Lausanne is also among the fatalities.

The young athlete was killed when he rushed to the aid of a friend in a burning pub. SwissBoxing paid tribute to him as a "promising athlete" who died "as a hero".