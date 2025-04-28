Shining under UV light: the Swiss passport. Retinaa

The Swiss passport is celebrated on social media as an aesthetic masterpiece - and unexpectedly puts Switzerland in the headlines of international style blogs.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss passport is going viral after major social media accounts celebrated it for its aesthetics - especially its effects under UV light.

Although the passport was introduced in 2022, it is perceived as new due to the current attention.

The design comes from the Geneva-based Retinaa office and symbolizes both Switzerland's close ties to its homeland and its openness to the world with the Gotthard massif. Show more

The Swiss passport has gone viral on social media platforms such as Instagram in recent weeks. The reason: accounts with millions of followers, including the well-known internet style bible Hypebeast, have highlighted the travel document as particularly aesthetic.

The viral spread began in February when a tourism account put the passport in the spotlight, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. Since then, it has been celebrated as the most beautiful passport in the world on various design blogs and news sites.

The change in the passport under UV light in particular has attracted the attention of users. Comments such as "How can I become Swiss?" are not uncommon, although many point out that other passports also have hidden UV security features.

Geneva office develops design

However, the current Swiss passport is not new; it was already introduced in October 2022. Nevertheless, the viral momentum has led to it now being perceived as new.

The passport was designed by the Geneva-based design agency Retinaa, which specializes in security design. The central element of the pass is the Gotthard massif, which is intended to symbolize Switzerland's openness to the world and its ties to its homeland. Retinaa worked with the Federal Office of Police and other experts to develop the design, which is now gaining worldwide recognition.

The lifespan of the current design depends on security aspects. Passports are usually renewed every ten to fifteen years, unless there are urgent security reasons for an earlier adaptation. The previous model of the Swiss passport remained in use for almost 20 years, which shows that a good design can last a long time.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.