The Swiss army is reaching the limits of its current training grounds. Now the Federal Council is considering the creation of a large combat training area in Switzerland - almost the size of an entire canton.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The army wants to create a new large area for realistic exercises in an urban environment.

The Federal Council supports the plans and is responding to an SVP demand for more domestic training.

Details on the location, costs and timetable are still open - but initial steps are already underway. Show more

The Swiss army is to be able to train at a new mega combat training area in future. As reported by Blick, the Federal Council is supporting plans for a site that would be far larger than the existing weapons ranges in Bure (JU) or Walenstadt (SG).

The debate was prompted by the participation of around 1000 Swiss soldiers in the "Trias 25" exercise in Allentsteig, Austria. There, the army trained together with German and Austrian troops on an area of 157 square kilometers - almost as large as the canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden.

The Department of Defense was impressed: Switzerland lacked opportunities for large-scale combat exercises in urban terrain.

Plans meet with approval

According to Blick, an army spokesperson explained that the existing facilities were too small. They only offer training villages with a few houses, but no realistic scenarios with blocks of flats, factories or sewage systems. "This is far too small to train the use of fire and movement in larger units," they say. Such exercises are currently only possible abroad.

The plans have also met with political approval. SVP National Councillor Thomas Burgherr is calling for "more training to take place in urban areas". Restrictions and regulations must be reduced. "If we are already investing more money in the army, it must also be able to train more realistically here in Switzerland."

It is still unclear where such a mega site could be built, what infrastructure would be required and how high the costs would be. One thing is clear: such a project would be complex and would take years. But the first steps in this direction have been taken.