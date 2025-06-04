According to SBB, the term "external incident" has not proved its worth. Travelers had not understood it - employees were often confronted with a lack of understanding and increasingly also with aggression. Picture: Keystone/Cyril Zingaro

From today, Wednesday, the term "third-party incident" will no longer be used in public transport, but rather "passenger accident". The neutral term "third-party incident" caused confusion and even aggression.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you As of today, Wednesday, the railroads are adapting their customer information in the event of personal accidents.

In future, they will use the term "personal accident" on all communication channels instead of the collective term "external incident".

This should enable travelers to better classify interruptions, assess the consequences and find out about travel alternatives.

The Zurich Society for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy (ZGPP) expressed concern in a press release that the new language regulation could pose a risk of more imitations.

The term "personal accident" clearly contradicts the suicide prevention recommendations. Show more

The railroads are adapting their customer information in the event of personal accidents from today, Wednesday. In future, they will use the term "personal accident" on all communication channels instead of the collective term "external event". Specialists are concerned.

The aim of this is transparent communication, as SBB wrote in a press release. This should enable travelers to better classify the interruptions, assess the consequences more easily and find out about travel alternatives.

Up to now, only the trains and stations directly affected by the disruption mentioned "passenger accidents". Since last summer, the railroads have been using the term "external incident" on other channels. In addition to accidents involving people, this also included people or animals near the tracks, collisions with animals or police operations. In this way, the public transport companies wanted to avoid copycat effects.

Appeal from experts

Experts are now warning against this. In a press release, the Zurich Society for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy (ZGPP) expressed concern that the new language regulation could pose a risk of more copycats. The term "personal accident" clearly contradicts the recommendations for suicide prevention.

It does not explicitly refer to suicide, but indirectly suggests such an intention. The ZGPP therefore appealed directly to SBB for more sensitive communication.

The latter, however, stated that the term "extraneous event" had not proved effective. Travelers had not understood it. Employees were often confronted with a lack of understanding and increasingly also with aggression.