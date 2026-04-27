An oil refinery in Saudi Arabia is on fire after an Iranian drone was shot down. (March 4, 2026) Image: Keystone/EPA

As of today, Switzerland is living on credit for its energy needs. Domestic resources are calculated to be sufficient to meet energy requirements only until April 27. From then until the end of the year, the country will be completely reliant on imports - primarily oil, natural gas and uranium.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you From today, Monday, Switzerland will be living on credit for its energy needs.

Domestic resources will only last until April 27.

From then until the end of the year, the country will be completely dependent on imports - primarily oil, natural gas and uranium.

The majority of imported fossil fuels come from politically unstable regions such as the Middle East, North Asia or the successor states of the Soviet Union and reach Switzerland via EU countries.

According to the Energy Foundation, the current tensions in the Middle East show how vulnerable this system is. Show more

This is the result of the Energy Foundation's latest calculation. Switzerland currently covers almost two thirds of its energy requirements through imports, as the foundation announced on Monday. This includes all petroleum products, natural gas and nuclear fuels. Every year, around seven billion Swiss francs flow abroad for this purpose.

The so-called Day of Energy Independence is intended to highlight this dependency: It marks the point at which Switzerland is completely dependent on imported energy in purely mathematical terms.

With an estimated energy independence level of 32% in 2026, Switzerland is in the middle of the field compared to the EU countries. Estonia clearly leads the rankings, covering more than 97% of its needs with its own production. Latvia, Romania and Sweden also obtain more than half of their energy from domestic sources. France comes in at 18 percent - its "Energy Independence Day" falls on March 9.

Geopolitical risk

A large proportion of imported fossil fuels originate from politically unstable regions such as the Middle East, North Asia or the successor states of the Soviet Union and reach Switzerland via EU countries. According to the Energy Foundation, the current tensions in the Middle East show how vulnerable this system is.

In order to secure long-term supplies and reduce dependence on authoritarian states, a consistent expansion of renewable energies in Switzerland and close cooperation within Europe are crucial, the foundation concludes.

It is therefore calling on Parliament to drive forward the energy transition, adopt the electricity agreement with the EU and refrain from new nuclear projects. These would create additional dependencies on uranium - with reference to the "Stop Blackout" initiative and the Federal Council's counter-proposal.