The ice saints are ruining the week around Ascension Day in Switzerland: rain, wind and a falling snow line make for uncomfortable conditions - especially in the north.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the start of the Ice Saints, a low pressure system brings unsettled weather with rain, wind and thunderstorms in places.

The snow line will drop from around 2000 meters to 800 to 1000 meters and temperatures will remain cool.

On Tuesday, the weather will improve during the course of the day thanks to an intermediate high, while in the south it will be sunny and up to 22 degrees with a föhn wind. There is a widespread threat of ground frost in the night to Wednesday.

From Ascension Day onwards, the weather will remain changeable with rain and low temperatures of around 10 degrees, especially on Friday. Show more

The ice saints start with uncomfortable weather in many places. According to Meteonews, there will be repeated downpours on Monday.

The cause is a south-westerly current due to a low over eastern Germany. Sunny spells will remain rare, with lightning and thunder possible in places. In addition, there will be a strong south-westerly to westerly wind with gusts of up to 60 km/h, even stormy in the mountains. Temperatures will reach around 15 degrees.

In the night to Tuesday, a cold front will bring further, sometimes heavy precipitation. The snow line will drop to 800 to 1000 meters by the morning. Tuesday will start wet and cloudy in the east and along the Alps. In the course of the morning, an intermediate high will prevail, the precipitation will ease and the sun will appear more frequently. Temperatures will be just over 10 degrees.

It will stay warm in the south

In the south, a foehn gust will create completely different conditions. Tuesday will often be sunny there, accompanied by gale-force foehn winds in places. Temperatures will rise to up to 22 degrees.

The night into Wednesday will be clear or only slightly cloudy in many places. As a result, it will cool down considerably, with the threat of ground frost in places in the morning. Particularly sensitive plants should be protected. Wednesday will start cool, with only a few degrees above zero.

During the day there will be a mix of sun and clouds. The risk of rain increases slightly in the afternoon, but there will be no heavy showers. Temperatures will reach 15 to 17 degrees with a moderate westerly wind, 17 to 19 degrees in the south.

Low temperatures over Ascension Day

The weather will become more changeable again from Ascension Day. On Thursday, sunshine and showers will alternate. Friday will bring cloudy and wet weather in many places with temperatures only slightly above 10 degrees.

Saturday will remain wet at times, especially in the Alps, while the weather will gradually become friendlier elsewhere. On Sunday, the situation will calm down and it will remain dry in many regions - especially in the south, the sun will shine frequently.

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