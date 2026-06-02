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Clear regulations Association launches popular initiative for more digital security

SDA

2.6.2026 - 08:02

A new popular initiative aims to increase digital security in Switzerland. (archive image)
A new popular initiative aims to increase digital security in Switzerland. (archive image)
Keystone

A new popular initiative aims to increase digital security in Switzerland. According to the initiative, the federal government should lay down security regulations at constitutional level for all public and private players in the country's digital space.

Keystone-SDA

02.06.2026, 08:02

02.06.2026, 10:10

It should also guarantee their application. The text of the federal popular initiative "For Switzerland's digital security" was published in the Federal Gazette on Tuesday. It was launched by the Swiss Digital Pact association and aims to "lay the foundations for a secure digital space for the population, economy, state and the corresponding data", according to the text.

With a new Article 57a "Digital Security" in the Federal Constitution, the Confederation is explicitly tasked with ensuring effective security provisions in the digital space and guaranteeing their implementation. Among other things, personal data is also to be better protected.

The 100,000 valid signatures required to pass the referendum must be collected by December 2, 2027.

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