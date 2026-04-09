A major dispute has broken out over this house in Siebnen SZ. Screenshot Google Maps

An Islamic cultural center with a mosque was to be built in Siebnen SZ. Local residents have successfully prevented the project with a petition for the time being.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A mosque project in Siebnen SZ has been stopped for the time being following strong opposition.

The initiators now want to examine a new location.

Villagers had previously collected almost 5,000 signatures against the project. Show more

The debate about a planned mosque in Siebnen SZ has been defused for the time being. The Albanian community is withdrawing its project and is now looking for an alternative location: "We don't want to divide the population," says President Sinan Sadriu to SRF's "Rundschau". He also emphasizes: "And I don't want to be insulted."

The plan was to convert the traditional Läufferhaus in the village center into an Islamic cultural center. There was fierce opposition to this: around 5,000 signatures were collected, particularly from the SVP.

Many locals are critical of the project. "We are a close-knit store community," says store owner Rita Rutz, whose store is opposite, to SRF. She and her customers are relieved about the temporary withdrawal: "It doesn't fit in the middle of the village."

Municipality lodged an appeal

The Albanian-Islamic Community Altendorf (AIG) had previously bought the Läufferhaus on Glarnerstrasse, which formerly housed a department store, and wanted to set up a Muslim prayer room in it. According to the association, no externally visible changes in the sense of religious architecture were planned.

Despite the green light from the Department of Economic Affairs of the Canton of Schwyz, the municipality intervened. In its complaint, it pointed out that it was necessary to check whether persons domiciled abroad could hold a controlling position in the purchase.

Video from the department