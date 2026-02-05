A major dispute has broken out over this house in Siebnen SZ. Screenshot Google Maps

An Islamic cultural center with a mosque is to be built in Siebnen SZ. While the canton of Schwyz has approved the purchase of the property, the municipality of Schübelbach is opposing it and is demanding an additional purchase permit.

The Albanian-Islamic community in Altendorf wants to build a cultural center with a mosque in Siebnen.

The canton of Schwyz does not consider the purchase of the property to be subject to approval, but the municipality of Schübelbach is lodging an appeal.

The association rejects the suspicion of foreign influence and emphasizes that it is exclusively locally financed. Show more

An Islamic cultural center with a mosque is to be built in the middle of the village of Siebnen. The Albanian-Islamic Community of Altendorf (AIG) has bought the so-called Läuffer House on Glarnerstrasse, which used to house a department store. The building is not to be demolished, but its interior is to be renovated, as the "Bote der Urschweiz" writes.

The association emphasizes that no externally visible changes in the sense of religious architecture are planned. A publicly accessible restaurant in the former store and a prayer room in an existing annex are planned. Adjustments would be limited to the interior fittings and technical requirements such as fire protection and emergency exits.

However, the change of use is now causing controversy in the community. The Department of Economic Affairs of the Canton of Schwyz came to the conclusion that the property purchase by AIG did not require approval and gave the green light. The municipality of Schübelbach takes a different view and has lodged an appeal against this decision.

Association rejects accusations

The municipality justifies its action by arguing that it is necessary to check whether persons domiciled abroad could hold a controlling position in the purchase. It also points out that a subsequent conversion of the property would in any case require a proper building permit procedure, including a zoning conformity check. Churches and religious buildings are specifically regulated in the municipal building regulations.

The association firmly rejects the accusations. Sadriu explains that all funds come from the region and have been raised by members living in Switzerland. There is neither state support nor money flows from abroad. This information has been verified by the canton. "Every franc comes from the local community," he told the "Boten".

When asked whether the municipality is fundamentally opposed to an Islamic cultural center, the municipal council does not comment. They want to ensure that all legal requirements are met. At the same time, the municipality admits: "This is likely to be an emotionally charged issue."