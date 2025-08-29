An Astra official allegedly accepted payment for falsifying emission values. Marijan Murat/dpa/dpa-tmn (Symbolbild)

A rare corruption trial before the Federal Criminal Court: an Astra official is alleged to have falsified emission values for a duo of garage owners for years, causing millions in damages.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you An official at the Federal Roads Office (Astra) allegedly falsified emission values for US vehicles imported into Switzerland by a garage duo for years.

In return, the man received 2,000 francs a month from the operators, a total of 56,000 francs and a Hyundai i30.

The case came to light when the official was on vacation. A colleague had noticed the irregularities.

Because the process was blocked in the meantime by an administrative process, some of the alleged offenses are already time-barred. Show more

False entries in the emission values for a Hyundai and a lot of cash: an Astra official allegedly entered false emission values for years in order to save a garage owner duo from the Mittelland region a lot of money. The damage to the federal government is said to amount to around nine million francs, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

According to the report, a criminal trial will start on September 9 at the Federal Criminal Court and is expected to last three days.

Taxes in the millions not paid

Among other things, the accused garage owners had specialized in importing US cars. However, because these usually have high fuel consumption, thousands of francs per vehicle are due under the CO2 Act .

The garage operators would have had to pay millions in taxes over the years. According to the Office of the Attorney General, the two eventually found a clerk at the Federal Roads Office (Astra) who was prepared to manipulate the entries in return.

The official is then said to have noted emission values in the computer system that were too low or claimed exemptions. He is even said to have rewritten correct entries made by a colleague.

For his alleged manipulations, he allegedly received 2,000 francs a month, adding up to 56,000 francs over the years. In addition, the officer is said to have received a Hyundai i30, the value of which is estimated at CHF 15,300 according to the indictment.

Case uncovered when officer was on vacation

The case only came to light when the officer was on vacation. A colleague noticed the irregularities by chance and a pattern quickly emerged. Finally, Astra filed a criminal complaint.

Following investigations, the suspect's office and home were searched, as were the premises of the car importers. Because the suspicion of manipulation was quickly confirmed, the official was remanded in custody, was released from his duties and ultimately lost his job.

The two garage owners, father and son, and the official have now been charged with bribery, commercial tax fraud and document fraud. The presumption of innocence applies. According to the Tages-Anzeiger, the defendants do not deny the events, but they do deny their legal assessment.

Some of the events are already time-barred

The criminal proceedings are now being held eight years after these events. The charges were brought four years ago. In the meantime, the criminal proceedings were blocked by administrative proceedings after the garage owners refused to pay around four million francs for 440 imported new cars.

Last year, the Federal Court finally ruled against the importers. According to the report, some of the alleged offenses, which date back to 2012, are now time-barred.