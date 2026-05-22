There are many dark places in Switzerland where you can observe the starry sky and the Milky Way. Keystone

In countries such as Spain and Greece, astrotourism is booming. The term describes trips to places with particularly dark night skies to observe the stars. But how popular is this trend in Switzerland?

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Astrotourism, i.e. trips to places with particularly dark night skies to observe stars and celestial phenomena, is becoming a strong trend worldwide - especially in Spain and Greece.

This is due to increasing light pollution and rare events such as the total solar eclipse in August 2026, which is likely to attract numerous visitors to Spain.

Interest is also slowly growing in Switzerland, for example through the first official dark sky park in the Gantrisch Nature Park and offers from observatories and observatories. Show more

Days by the sea, light clothing, a dip in the pool, a stroll through small villages: this is what the perfect summer vacation sounds like. Destinations use precisely these promises to woo their guests. However, the focus is increasingly shifting to the night.

Specifically, it's all about astrotourism. Vacations are specifically organized in places that can produce a clear, dark sky at night so that stars, the Milky Way or the solar eclipse can be seen particularly well.

Astrotourism is one of the fastest growing trends in the global travel industry. The segment has grown by 300 percent worldwide over the past five years. It has boomed particularly strongly in warm travel destinations such as Greece and Spain, where it has increased by 400 percent in the last five years, according to the German-language newspaper in Spain "Costa Nachrichten".

In a survey conducted by Booking.com, 60 percent of respondents from 33 countries stated that they wanted to visit destinations with as little light pollution as possible in 2025 in order to admire the solar system and observe the stars.

Escaping light pollution

Rare astronomical events - such as solar eclipses or spectacular meteor streams - increase demand and attract an international audience. They also attract people of all ages.

Destinations around the world are responding to this by expanding their offerings in a targeted manner. In addition to infrastructural adjustments such as reduced lighting and special observation areas, many resorts are focusing on content-based programs: guided sky observations, astrophotography workshops and lectures by experts.

View over Kefalonia, Greece, from Mount Ainos. IMAGO/Pond5 Images

There is currently one "Dark Sky Park" in Greece. It is located on Mount Ainos, the highest mountain on the island of Kefalonia. A "Dark Sky Park" is an officially designated nature or landscape conservation area. They are characterized by extremely low light pollution, making the starry sky or the Milky Way particularly easy to see with the naked eye.

However, the Greek government has recognized the potential of astrotourism: Ten certified "Dark Sky Parks" are to be created across the country by 2030, supported by funding from the European Union.

2026 particularly attractive for astrotourism

In general, the year 2026 is considered particularly attractive for astrotourism. The reason for this is the high level of solar activity, which reached its peak in the roughly eleven-year cycle in winter and made particularly intense northern lights possible.

Another highlight is coming up in the summer: the solar eclipse on August 12, 2026, which is likely to attract thousands of tourists to Spain, where it will be visible as a total solar eclipse. A rare event: there has not been such a solar eclipse in Spain since 1912. Astronomers do not expect the next one, which will be visible in large parts of the country, until 2180.

A partial solar eclipse was visible in Spain on March 29, 2025. IMAGO/NurPhoto

By comparison, the last total solar eclipse in Switzerland was on August 11, 1999, and the next one is not expected until September 3, 2081. This year, there will only be a partial solar eclipse in this country in August, with the moon covering around 90 to 91 percent of the sun.

The excitement in Spain is correspondingly great. The country is expecting an onslaught of tourists and accommodation has long been fully booked or is only available at horrendous prices. "Spain is practically the only country in the world where this total solar eclipse will be easy to observe," Rubén Torregrosa from the meteorology association Proyecto Mastral in Torrevieja on the Costa Blanca toldCosta News. He speaks of solar eclipse hunters traveling around the world in pursuit of the phenomenon.

US-Americans in particular want to see the solar eclipse

The total solar eclipse can also be observed in Greenland and parts of Iceland. But: "Both are more difficult to reach than Spain and the probability of a cloudy sky is much greater there," says Torregrosa.

Thanks to the solar eclipse, the rural regions in the northwest of Spain will also benefit. Normally, hardly any foreign tourists go on vacation there. However, the booking platform Airbnb, for example, is registering up to ten times more bookings in the "best" Spanish solar eclipse villages for mid-August 2026 than in the same period in 2025, reports Costa News. US-Americans in particular want to see the solar eclipse. Followed by Germans, French, Italians, Belgians and Dutch.

Hotel prices for this one night are sometimes in the four-digit range. Other accommodations are content to charge twice as much as the previous week.

Astrotourism in Switzerland

Astrotourism is not only an issue abroad, but increasingly in Switzerland too. At the beginning of 2024, the Gantrisch Nature Park in Bern was awarded the international label as the country's first official "Dark Sky Park" for its exceptionally high level of night-time darkness in certain areas.

However, interest in this country is still muted. "We don't collect any figures on astrotourism," writes Markus Tschannen from Switzerland Tourism when asked by blue News. "However, it can be assumed that if there is international interest in the topic, Switzerland will also benefit." In addition to the Dark Sky Nature Park, Switzerland has numerous observatories, planetariums, remote hotels and mountain peaks that would be suitable for corresponding offers.

Switzerland Tourism already focused on open-air accommodation in 2020 and 2021 with the "Million Stars Hotel" campaign. "New accommodation options have emerged from this campaign, some of which can still be booked," says Tschannen.

Astrotourism is still cautious in this country. Keystone

In principle, nature plays a central role in Swiss tourism: "Nature is one of the most important drivers for vacations in Switzerland". However, it is difficult to make concrete statements about the development of astrotourism. "As we do not specifically ask about astrotourism or noctourism in our market research and also have no insight into the booking data of individual providers, we cannot make any statements about developments in this area."

Nevertheless, Tschannen sees potential: astrotourism is a niche with growth opportunities, especially for guests who want to stay longer and immerse themselves more intensively in nature experiences. "But it has natural limits, because astrotourism mainly works where there aren't too many people." In addition, certain offers are deliberately regulated. "The Gantrisch Nature Park should not be explored individually at night, but only as part of organized tours so as not to endanger the darkness excessively with light emissions," Tschannen continues.

According to Tschannen, moderate growth is therefore desirable: "All in all, healthy growth is certainly more desirable than a sudden boom."

"We do not actively promote astrotourism"

The Gantrisch Nature Park itself is also cautious about the development. "In Switzerland, we are not seeing any real trend," writes Janine Zahnd at the request of blue News. "Partly due to the changeable weather conditions, astrotourism is less pronounced in this country than in Spain or Greece, for example."

According to Zahnd, reliable figures on astrotourism in the nature park are not collected, which is why no development can be traced over the last few years Moreover, the park deliberately does not actively promote it. "Astrotourism is neither actively pursued nor specifically promoted by us, as increasing astrotourism can also cause additional light pollution," says Zahnd.

The Milky Way photographed in the Gantrisch Nature Park in 2020. KEYSTONE

No major effects are expected from the solar eclipse in August 2026 either. "We tend to see greater interest in nocturnal phenomena such as meteor streams or similar celestial events," he says. However, the event is likely to be relevant for traditional observation sites.

"We are seeing a great deal of interest in our offer"

The Space Eye Observatory in Niedermuhlern BE, for example, is expecting a large crowd for the solar eclipse and is even planning a special program.

Here, too, there are no precise figures on whether interest has increased in the last five years, as operations began in September 2023, but: "However, we are seeing a great deal of interest in our offer," writes Eliane Duboise at the request of blue News.

In general, those responsible are observing a growing interest in astronomy and space travel. New moon missions, private space companies and spectacular rocket launches have brought the topic back into the public consciousness.

"In Switzerland, we are noticing that interest in astronomical topics is increasing, particularly around light pollution, dark sky areas and special celestial events." The Gantrisch Nature Park award has also helped to raise awareness of the dark night sky in the region.

So far, the public has mainly come from the region, but increasingly also from further afield. "The Hugo Mathys telescope in particular - the largest telescope in Switzerland, through which visitors can observe for themselves - is attracting a lot of interest."