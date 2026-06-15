More space in asylum shelters: Compared to last year, the number of applications has dropped by 20 percent. (File photo) Keystone

The number of asylum applications in Switzerland continues to decline. In May, approximately 20 percent fewer applications were submitted than a year ago. A particularly high number of applications continued to come from people from Afghanistan.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In May, 1,624 asylum applications were filed in Switzerland. That is one-fifth fewer than a year ago. Compared to the previous month of April, the number of applications remained virtually stable, as the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) announced on Monday.

Of the total 1,624 applications, 1,289 were initial applications. Their number fell by 22 percent compared to the same month last year. The 335 secondary applications, such as those for family reunification or births, remained stable.

Most applications came from people from Afghanistan, with 492 applications. They were followed by nationals from Algeria (178), Eritrea (156), Turkey (116), and Somalia (96).

The SEM issued 2,069 first-instance asylum decisions in May. Asylum was granted in 595 cases, corresponding to a rate of just under 30 percent. In addition, 754 people left Switzerland. Of these, 456 departed on their own accord. 298 people were returned to their home country or a third country.

Between January 1, 2022, and May 31, 2026, the SEM also collected data on the granted protection status S. At 98 percent, the overwhelming majority of people came from Ukraine.

Among those aged 15 to 24, the majority of asylum seekers were male. Their proportion was highest—57 percent—among 15- to 19-year-olds. From age 25 onward, however, female asylum seekers were clearly in the majority. Among those over 80, the proportion of women is 75 percent.