The canton of Aargau has declared an asylum emergency. Only now is it clear that there are more refugees in Switzerland than at any time since the Second World War. sda

200,000 refugees, billions in costs and hardly any accommodation left: The asylum situation is pushing cantons like Aargau to the limit. Politicians are sounding the alarm - and warning of social tensions.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you There is an asylum crisis in the canton of Aargau, currently with more refugees than at any time since the Second World War.

More than 100,000 recognized refugees are registered throughout Switzerland, with a total of almost 200,000 seeking protection - the costs for the federal government and cantons are rising to billions.

Aargau cantonal councillor Jean-Pierre Gallati (SVP) is calling for an immediate halt to asylum due to the overload and refers to the emergency article in the Asylum Act, while other politicians are calling for reforms and better management. Show more

The situation is serious - and it seems to be getting worse: The canton of Aargau has officially been in an asylum emergency for two and a half years, but there is no easing in sight.

This week, the canton reported a new high - there have not been as many refugees as there are now since the Second World War, as theSonntags Zeitung writes.

"We've never had a situation like this in Aargau," SVP cantonal councillor Jean-Pierre Gallati emphasized to the media. According to the social welfare director, accommodation is extremely difficult.

100,000 officially recognized refugees

According to the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), over 100,000 refugees are officially registered in Switzerland - twice as many as ten years ago. However, the actual peak figure is significantly higher: if you also include people seeking protection with S status and refugee-like cases, Switzerland is scratching at the 200,000 mark.

For comparison: in 1945, at the end of the Second World War, the figure was 115,000. Today, the numbers are significantly higher - with corresponding pressure on accommodation, municipalities and the social system.

Billions in costs and concerns about social peace

The refugee situation has long had an impact on finances: The federal government alone expects to spend CHF 3.9 billion in 2026 - more than twice as much as in 2019.

Added to this are the burdens on the cantons and municipalities, which are complaining about rising housing costs and a lack of space. "The situation is tense," says Peter Truttmann, GLP councillor from Nidwalden.

The President of the Central Switzerland Social Directors warns against an escalation: "We need better management, faster procedures and consistent returns." We also need to keep an eye on social cohesion in Switzerland.

Gallati sounds the alarm: "Stop asylum now!"

Jean-Pierre Gallati is even more drastic. The SVP politician from Aargau sees the Federal Council and parliament as inactive - and is now calling for clear consequences:

"Switzerland must stop the influx. We could turn asylum seekers back at the border - just like Germany or France," says Gallati. Enforcement of the Dublin rule is also long overdue.

Particularly provocative: Gallati calls for a general halt to asylum - and refers to Article 55 of the Asylum Act, which allows such measures in exceptional situations. "And such a situation clearly exists," he says, referring to the massive numbers of refugees since the start of the war in Ukraine.