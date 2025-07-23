The Brüttisellen country home provides residential groups with support staff for asylum seekers. Maps

An argument over a cell phone escalated into bloody violence: a 20-year-old asylum seeker is on trial in Bülach for attempted murder - and is sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 20-year-old asylum seeker is on trial in Bülach for attempted murder after injuring two social workers in the face with knives in February 2024 - with intent to kill, according to the prosecution.

The public prosecutor is demanding 12.5 years in prison and expulsion from the country, while the defense is pleading for an act of affray without intent to kill and is requesting three years, partially suspended.

The victims suffer severe psychological and physical consequences.

The court sentences the accused to 10 years in prison. He must also leave the country for 10 years. Show more

A 20-year-old asylum seeker was found guilty of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm and threatening behavior by the Bülach District Court on Wednesday and sentenced to 10 years in prison. In addition, the accused is to be deported from the country for 10 years.

The brutal attack on two social workers with two knives in a residential group in Bassersdorf shocked those present in court.

What began with a trivial cell phone demand escalated within minutes into a life-threatening attack. Shortly after 4 pm, the accused - armed with two knives - entered the Landheim Brüttisellen facility and demanded the return of his previously confiscated cell phone. When a social worker refused, he attacked her, threw her to the ground and inflicted several cuts on her face with the knife.

A second social worker and a trainee rushed to help. They were also the target of the attack. The situation was only defused by the intervention of the trainee, who hit the perpetrator on the back with a watering can and was able to remove the knife from his hand. According to the indictment, the accused shouted shortly beforehand: "I'll kill this bitch."

"I didn't want to kill anyone"

In court, the young man was sympathetic - at least in part. He confessed to the crime, but vehemently denied any intention to kill. "I got angry", he explained, "but I didn't want to kill anyone." He had not felt himself at the moment of the attack and no longer knew exactly what had happened. The knife attack was not planned - his only target was his cell phone, which had previously been taken away from him due to excessive consumption (he sometimes watched series for days on end and stopped going to work).

He was also unaware that the injuries could have been life-threatening. He had "never said" statements such as "I'll kill this bitch". From the defendant's point of view, he allegedly asked the trainee whether he wanted to kill him. He had formulated the sentence as a question. The word "bitch" had slipped out after the crime, the accused claimed in court.

Public prosecutor demands 12.5 years in prison and expulsion from the country

For the public prosecutor's office, the situation is clear: it was a targeted attack with intent to kill. They demanded a 12.5-year prison sentence and a 12-year expulsion from the country. "A day that changed everything for the victims," is how the public prosecutor describes the day of the crime. Particularly serious: both women were injured in the face - with permanent scars. In addition, the public prosecutor's office does not seem convinced by the statements made by the accused in court. The three victims could have independently described what happened during the crime in pictures.

The victims are now afraid. The accused is even said to have asked his two brothers, who are also resident in Switzerland, to put pressure on the victims not to reveal anything to the public prosecutor's office. The asylum seeker is in early detention. Nevertheless, the police have made a security arrangement for the victims. The accused denies this claim.

According to her private defense, one of the victims suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. The private prosecution is demanding 10,000 francs in compensation and 1,500 francs in damages.

Defense speaks of an act of affront

The defense takes a completely different view: The young man was out of his depth, not dangerous. The murder weapon - an arming knife with a rounded tip - was not at all suitable for killing. One could not speak of attempted murder, but of an "act of passion". Moreover, it was a controlled attack. The accused had fixed the heads of the victims so that he could injure them in the face. There was no chance of hitting the neck.

The defense lawyer is demanding a partial prison sentence of only three years - without expulsion. She demands acquittal of attempted murder, as there was no danger to life during the attack.

In his final statement, the defendant is once again remorseful. "I would like to apologize to the people I hurt," he said, but without going into more detail about what happened.