A teenager undresses the Black Madonna in the Einsiedeln monastery church in front of the faithful. The police arrest him, while the monastery speaks of an "act of violence".

On Saturday afternoon, the Einsiedeln monastery church experienced an unusual incident. A 17-year-old youth entered the Chapel of Mercy and undressed the Black Madonna in front of the praying pilgrims. He put on the statue's clothes, put on the crown and brandished the sceptre. A monk and a church visitor held the youth until the police arrived and took him into custody. This was reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.

The historic statue, which dates back to the 15th century, was slightly damaged. Einsiedeln Abbey described the incident as an "act of violence" and expressed its gratitude that no one was injured. Many worshippers were emotionally upset after the incident.

The teenager, an asylum seeker from Afghanistan, was unarmed and was taken to a psychiatric clinic. The police are investigating the incident, although the teenager's motives are still unclear. It is suspected that a mental illness is at the forefront.

The incident shows the challenges faced by underage asylum seekers. Many of them are psychologically burdened by experiences in their home country or while on the run. The teenager lived in the canton of Zurich and was already undergoing psychiatric treatment.

The monastery thanked the police and those present for their quick intervention. Despite the incident, security measures will not be tightened. The church will remain freely accessible to worshippers and the staff will ensure order.

Einsiedeln is an important place of pilgrimage, attracting hundreds of thousands of pilgrims every year. The history of the monastery dates back to the 12th or 13th century. The monastery was plundered during the French period, but the pilgrimage was later revived.

The article ends with a critical opinion on the reactions to crimes committed by asylum seekers in Switzerland. It is noted that such acts are often excused on the grounds of traumatization, leading to a political debate.

